Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $365.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.42.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.