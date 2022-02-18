Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCLF remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 9,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,624,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

