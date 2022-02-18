Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Q2 were worth $42,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.