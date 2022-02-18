Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.03 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $43,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

