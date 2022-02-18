Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $44,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGMS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $63.98 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

