Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.32) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 146 ($1.98) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.65. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of £312.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($146,008.12). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,895.13). Over the last three months, insiders sold 948,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,810,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

