Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURY. Barclays lifted their price target on Currys from GBX 145 ($1.96) to GBX 150 ($2.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON:CURY opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. Currys has a one year low of GBX 93.75 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97%.

Currys Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

