RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

RPT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

