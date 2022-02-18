Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.33 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 759,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,482. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

