Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.