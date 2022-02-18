Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 137.96 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.80. The stock has a market cap of £37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.92.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

