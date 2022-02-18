Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €93.63 ($106.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.42. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.