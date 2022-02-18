Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $4,515.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Santiment Network Token

SAN is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

