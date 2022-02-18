Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,354.03

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.03 ($18.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,367 ($18.50). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,353 ($18.31), with a volume of 78,093 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,385.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56.
Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)
