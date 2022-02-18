SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

