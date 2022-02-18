Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.17 ($187.69).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €146.40 ($166.36) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

