Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Scholastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

