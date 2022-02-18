Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,326.0 days.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.43) to GBX 3,544 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,216.87.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Schroders has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

