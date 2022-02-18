Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.