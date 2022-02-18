Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$810.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $721.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $509.29 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $550.61. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

