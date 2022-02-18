Scotiabank Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $90.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
NYSE:NTR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $78.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,040,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
