Scotiabank Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $90.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,040,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

