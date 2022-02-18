Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Seagate Technology worth $60,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

