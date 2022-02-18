Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 96,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,663. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

