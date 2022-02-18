SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Sells $24,120.00 in Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPNE stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $440.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 312,533 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
