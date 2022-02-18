SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $340.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $353.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

