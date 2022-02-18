Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.80

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101.34 ($1.37), with a volume of 132810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.38).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.25.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
