ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.8% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $134,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

