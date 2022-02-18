Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.22, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
