Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.22, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.