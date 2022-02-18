Shard 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,640.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Shard has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $3,640.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

