SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 175,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,290. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at $118,000.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

