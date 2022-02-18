Shelley Reynolds Sells 222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,093.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

