Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $345,874.28 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $345,874.28 and $3,652.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.58 or 0.06910954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.60 or 0.99725793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003142 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

