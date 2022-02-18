ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SWAV traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,362. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

