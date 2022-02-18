Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $850.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,400.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.
NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $655.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
