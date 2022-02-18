Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $850.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,400.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.

NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $655.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

