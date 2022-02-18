Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $660.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $655.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35,831.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

