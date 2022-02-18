Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SHOP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $659.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.73. Shopify has a one year low of $655.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

