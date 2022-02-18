Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
SHOP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $659.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.73. Shopify has a one year low of $655.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.