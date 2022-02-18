Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $889.50, but opened at $955.38. Shopify shares last traded at $734.64, with a volume of 114,343 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.73.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

