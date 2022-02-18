Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Acquires A$19,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton bought 7,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).

Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Beth Laughton 608 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.