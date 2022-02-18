Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Drops By 15.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

ACVA stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

