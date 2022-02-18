Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Drops By 17.0%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
