Short Interest in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Decreases By 21.2%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 50.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

