Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 37.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

