Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 17.1%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.52 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

