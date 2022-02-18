Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Increases By 44.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 821,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

