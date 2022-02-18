Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Rises By 33.7%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 850,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.24. 1,036,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,457. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

