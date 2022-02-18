Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rises By 33.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Britvic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

