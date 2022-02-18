Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rises By 33.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Britvic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $29.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.