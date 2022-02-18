Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Rises By 38.3%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 605,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.