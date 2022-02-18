Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 25.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 798.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $137.21 on Friday. Cochlear has a one year low of $128.75 and a one year high of $185.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

