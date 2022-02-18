Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Increases By 32.2%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

CLGN stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

