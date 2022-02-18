Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rises By 36.2%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

CLPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

